Yurewitch, Margaret (Rasch)
Margaret Louise (Rasch) Yurewitch passed away April 19, 2020 at Apple Rehab in Middletown where she was a resident for the past five years. Born in Middletown on November 27, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Rasch and Louise (Chaimovsky) Rasch of Middletown.
Margaret retired from the VA Hospital in Newington and Chesebrough Ponds in Clinton. Her favorite retirement job was in Old Saybrook at the Deacon Timothy Pratt B&B where she served breakfast and cleaned rooms. Margaret, above all, loved her family and her pets and her life revolved around them. Besides her parents, Margaret was predeceased by her husband Leo Yurewitch of Berlin, her brothers Alfred Rasch and his wife Julia of Middletown and Colville, WA and Richard Rasch and his wife June of O'Fallon, MO. Margaret is survived by her children, Gail Thody and her husband Bill of Durham, Scott Kowalski of Clinton and Kathryn Hazel and her husband Ed of Carlisle, PA. She also leaves behind her grandchildren Amanda Hazel, Joseph Hazel and his wife Alyssa, Scott Kowalski Jr., Kimberly Kowalski, Meredith Hazel Stone, Megan Hazel Yarnell and husband David, step grandchildren Lynnea (Thody) Taylor and husband Ken, and Brad Thody and his wife Shaleen, her niece Barbara (Rasch) Harding and her husband Mark, Virginia Rasch and her daughter Jessica and David Rasch. Margaret was blessed with 13 great-grandchildren and one on the way that she will never get to meet. Burial will be private in the Minor Street Cemetery in Westfield, CT. A celebration of life will be held in the future. Donations in Margaret's name can be made to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
Published in Middletown Press on Apr. 21, 2020