|
|
Stahl, Margery
Margery Spann Stahl passed away peacefully surrounded by caregivers on the evening of April 12, 2020 at the age of 88. Born in PA on November 14, 1931, Marge was a 50-plus year resident of Durham, CT. She received her nursing degree at Chester County Hospital where she met her late husband of 65 years, Jack, and later obtained her Master's degree in Public Health, finishing her career as the Superintendent of Riverview Psychiatric Hospital for Children. Marge was active in the Garden Club, Democratic Town Committee, and AFS, hosting a number of international students over the years. But she was especially known for her cinnamon buns, which consistently won blue ribbons at the Durham Fair, winning Best in Show before hanging up her baking mitts to concentrate on other adventures, namely travels across the globe and United States. Marge was also known for her annual Christmas stollen, knitting sweaters, quilting, tennis, hiking and playing bridge with her friends and the occasional skinny dip in the pool. Marge leaves an impressive legacy, including her six children, 15 grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Jack Stahl, Jr. and his wife, Linda, of West Hartford; Susan Stahl Gillespie and her husband, Bill, of West Hartford; Sandra Stahl DeFrancesco and her husband, John, of Windsor; Linda Stahl Tribble of West Hartford; Bill Stahl and his wife, Judith, of West Hartford; and Margery Stahl of Durham. Burial will be private. There will be no calling hours. A celebration of Marge's life will be held later at the discretion of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the United Churches of Durham, 228 Main St., Durham, CT 06422 or to the . To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
Published in Middletown Press on Apr. 16, 2020