Carta, Marguerite "Peggy"

Marguerite "Peggy" Carta passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019, and is now reunited with her husband of 63 years, Joseph "Pat" Carta. She passed away from a long battle with Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. Born and raised in Middletown, CT, Peggy was the daughter of the late John and Alfonsina "Gioielli" DeMeo. Peggy lived in Middletown her entire life and was a devoted member of St. Sebastian's Church. She worked for the Middletown Board of Education for 30+ years before retiring. Peg is survived by her two beloved daughters, Sandi "Carta" Pomeroy and her husband "Butch", of Punta Gorda, FL and Lisa Carta Corriveau and her husband Gary of East Hampton, CT as well as her sister, Florence "Toby" Zocco and many nieces and nephews. Stop by Francis Avenue anytime of day, and you would find Peggy saying her daily rosary, or watching one of her two loved sports teams, the UCONN Women Basketball Team or the NY Yankees. Peg and Pat loved to travel, and the most important thing in Peg's life was the love of her husband, family and friends.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 22 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Sebastian's Church, 155 Washington St. in Middletown. Family and friends may call on Friday morning, from 9:00 - 10:30 a.m. at D'Angelo's Funeral Home, 22 South Main Street, Middletown. Burial will follow the Funeral Mass at the State Veteran's Cemetary in Middletown. Published in Middletown Press on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary