DeToro, Marguerite "Peggy"

Marguerite (Peggy) Grimes DeToro, 97, of Middletown, beloved wife of the late George DeToro passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019. Born June 24, 1921 in Townsend, MA, daughter of the late Walter Grimes and Dorothy Bliss Grimes, she lived in Middletown for over 70 years.

Peggy was a sweet, kind, tolerant person, with a great sense of humor. She loved her family almost as much as she loved her ice cream. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, but really embraced her entire family. There wasn't anyone who didn't like her. Peggy put an awful lot in God's hands and she had the faith to believe it would work out. She is survived by her daughters, Barbara Baratta and her husband John of Higganum, Lorraine DeToro and her wife Paula Branham of Glastonbury, and Pamela DeToro Mugno of New Britain; three grandchildren, Jason Mugno, Jessica Kaempf and Amie Baratta; her great-grandchild Madison; her brother Thomas Grimes and his wife Gritta of Northville MI; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Michael DeToro and two sisters, Frances Lawrence and Betty Roche. Her family will receive friends Wednesday April 17, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at D'Angelo Funeral Home, 22 South Main St., Middletown, CT. Burial will be private. Contributions may be made in Peggy's name, to St. Vincent de Paul Middletown, PO Box 398, Middletown, CT 06457. Published in Middletown Press on Apr. 16, 2019