Lisicki, Maria
Maria Anna Theresia (Buhl) Lisicki, of Portland, CT, passed away peacefully on February, 1st at the age of 92. She was born Nov. 8, 1927, to Ernst and Maria Buhl, in Ergoldsbach, Germany. Maria lost both her parents very young and while raised by family, she grew up a fiercely independent woman and took great pride in doing everything herself.
She married her one true love Karol N. Lisicki on December 30th, 1950 and the two of them migrated to the U.S. on New Year's Day, 1957, to pursue their American dream. She taught herself to read, write and speak English once they arrived and continued to read and learn daily up to her passing. They succeeded with their Dream through constant hard work, eventually retiring and purchasing a home in 1980. She and Karol returned to Germany many times over the years to vacation as well as visit friends and her half-sister's family. After her husband's passing in 1991, Maria continued to take great care of her home, property, Dachshund Nicky and several stray cats that were blessed by her kindness.
To those who were not fortunate enough to spend time with this amazing woman; as a child she ate off what the land and forest offered, she lived through World Wars, watched (with unhappiness) what Hitler did (Karol was a survivor of a "working Concentration camp"), survived Cancer in the late 80's, worked countless jobs often 2 or 3 in a day all over Middletown and Portland, walked everywhere as she never wanted her Driver's license, was an amazing cook with an insatiable appetite for recipes, could speak intelligently about any topic, was in full control of her life to the very end and loved her husband with all her heart. Maria Anna Theresia Lisicki Lived, Loved, Learned and Succeeded!
I thank you Maria for all the life lessons you have taught and continue to teach me and for allowing me to be a part of your Life. I am FOREVER GREATFUL for our time together………………Your "Bad Penny" AKA Michael.
Funeral services and burial will be private. The Portland Memorial Funeral Home, 231 Main St, Portland, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Middletown Press on Feb. 17, 2020