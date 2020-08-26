1/1
Maria Tonina
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tonina, Maria
Maria Edith Tonina, 96, of Middletown, CT died Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Maria was born September 18, 1923 in Enfield, CT, the daughter of the late Patrick Volzo, and the late Angelina Carenza Volzo of Middletown, CT. Maria was the beloved wife of the late James L. Tonia. Maria and James were married for 50 wonderful years. Maria was the proud Mother of the late Patricia Tonina Murrone of Middletown, CT and Maureen Tonina Thompson of Cromwell, CT. Maria was also the adoring grandmother of five beautiful and accomplished grandchildren, Daniel Thompson, Michael Thompson, Kristen Murrone Diamond, Kelley Murrone and Andrew Murrone. Maria was employed by the Travelers Insurance Company for 20 years prior to becoming a wife, mother and grandmother. Maria was a woman deeply rooted in her faith. She was devoted to her family and friends. Maria enjoyed cooking, fashion and spending time with her loved ones. Maria will be deeply missed. In her 96 years she gave herself freely and touched the lives of many family, friends and strangers with her grit, honesty, strength and guidance. A public service will be held 9:00 a.m. Friday, August 28, 2020 at D'Angelo Funeral Home, 22 S. Main Street, Middletown, CT 06457, (860) 347-0752, followed by a mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. St. Sebastian Church, 155 Washington Street, Middletown, CT 06457.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Middletown Press on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D'ANGELO FUNERAL HOME
22 S MAIN ST
Middletown, CT 06457-3631
(860) 347-0752
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MiddletownPress.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved