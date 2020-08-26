Tonina, Maria

Maria Edith Tonina, 96, of Middletown, CT died Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Maria was born September 18, 1923 in Enfield, CT, the daughter of the late Patrick Volzo, and the late Angelina Carenza Volzo of Middletown, CT. Maria was the beloved wife of the late James L. Tonia. Maria and James were married for 50 wonderful years. Maria was the proud Mother of the late Patricia Tonina Murrone of Middletown, CT and Maureen Tonina Thompson of Cromwell, CT. Maria was also the adoring grandmother of five beautiful and accomplished grandchildren, Daniel Thompson, Michael Thompson, Kristen Murrone Diamond, Kelley Murrone and Andrew Murrone. Maria was employed by the Travelers Insurance Company for 20 years prior to becoming a wife, mother and grandmother. Maria was a woman deeply rooted in her faith. She was devoted to her family and friends. Maria enjoyed cooking, fashion and spending time with her loved ones. Maria will be deeply missed. In her 96 years she gave herself freely and touched the lives of many family, friends and strangers with her grit, honesty, strength and guidance. A public service will be held 9:00 a.m. Friday, August 28, 2020 at D'Angelo Funeral Home, 22 S. Main Street, Middletown, CT 06457, (860) 347-0752, followed by a mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. St. Sebastian Church, 155 Washington Street, Middletown, CT 06457.



