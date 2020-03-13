|
|
Gacioch, Marian
Marian (Watts) Gacioch, 86, of Middletown, was called home to her late husband, Alexander J. Gacioch and son, Walter F. Gacioch, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Calling hours at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown are Monday (Mar. 16th) from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by a graveside service at 12 p.m. at Calvary Cemetery, Middletown. To share memories or express condolences online and view full obituary, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in Middletown Press on Mar. 14, 2020