Marianna Fazzina Obituary
Fazzina, Marianna
Marianna Fazzina, 78, wife of Sebastiano Fazzina, of Cromwell, passed away at the Middlesex Hospital on December 16, 2019. Marianna was born in Melilli, Sicily on March 16, 1941, daughter of the
late Salvatore and Carmela (Morello) Logiudice. She was employed at Lyman Manufacturing in Middlefield, CT. She is survived by her husband, Sebastiano of Cromwell, a son Salvatore Fazzina and his wife Kiisharra Evans of Cromwell, a daughter Josephine Donnangelo and her husband John of Bristol, a brother Filippo Logiudice of Middletown, a sister Sebastiana Gaudino of Melilli, Sicily, a grandson, Sebastian Fazzina and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Friday morning, December 20th at 9 a.m. from the D'Angelo Funeral Home, 22 South Main St, Middletown followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 A.M. at St. Sebastian Church. Burial will follow in the family plot in St. Sebastian Cemetery, Middlefield. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home, Thursday from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m.
Published in Middletown Press on Dec. 17, 2019
