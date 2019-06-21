Burns, Marianne

Marianne (Thisdale) Burns, beloved wife of John C. (Jack) Burns died unexpectedly Wednesday, June 19, 2019. She was born on July 8, 1939 in Middletown, the daughter of the late Camille and Beatrice (Robida) Thisdale. She was a lifelong resident of Middletown, graduating from Wilson High School and Ona M. Wilcox School of Nursing. For 40 years, Marianne worked as a registered nurse at many facilities, including Rocky Hill Veteran's Hospital, Masonic Home and Jerome Home. Marianne loved her family and friends, always greeting everyone with a long hug and recognizing everyone's special occasions with cards and loving messages. Along with her husband, Marianne enjoyed going to Mercy and Xavier basketball games, plays and musical events at local schools. She loved walks around the neighborhood with her husband and their dog, Ashley. Marianne was at all events in which her children and grandchildren were participants. She was our biggest cheerleader! Marianne will be forever missed by her husband, Jack Burns, with whom she did almost everything, her four children, Laurie and Tom Ballachino; John and Wendy Burns; Kathy Burns and Bonnie Teixeira; her grandchildren Chris and Nicole Ballachino, Matthew, Brendan, Allison and Colleen Burns, Austin Zacchio, and Nicholas and Courtney Teixeira. She is also survived by her three sisters, Jacqueline Gaudreau, Lucille Anderson, and Claire Rouillard, along with brother, Camille Thisdale. Marianne was predeceased by her sisters, Philomene Krol and Anita Monahon; and in-laws, William and Helen Burns. Her family will receive family and friends at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown, on Monday (June 24th) from 4 to 7 p.m. Her Funeral Liturgy will held on Tuesday (June 25th) at 10 a.m. at St. Pius X Church, 310 Westfield St., Middletown. The burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery, Middletown. Those who wish may send memorial contributions to Xavier High School, 181 Randolph Rd., Middletown, CT 06457 or Mercy High School, 1740 Randolph Rd., Middletown, CT 06457. To share memories or express condolences online please visit

www.biegafuneralhome.com Published in Middletown Press on June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary