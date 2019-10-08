Middletown Press Obituaries
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 749-2244
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
Marie Bastien Obituary
Bastien, Marie
Marie Bastien, 89, of Middletown, formerly of Enfield, beloved wife of the late Guy Bastien (2004), entered into eternal peace Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 at Apple Rehab in Middletown, CT. One of 13 children, she was born and raised in Chicoutimi, Quebec, Canada, and was the daughter of the late Ludger and Stella (Bouchard) Brassard. She and Guy lived in Enfield since 1963, where they raised their family and were parishioners at Holy Family Church. She was employed for 10 years at the Paradise Gift shop at Bradley Int. Airport retiring as supervisor in 1991. In her free time, Marie enjoyed cooking, sewing, and crafts. She was proud of the many baptismal gowns she made for Holy Family Church.
She is survived by three children, Pierre Bastien and his wife Debbie of Broad Brook, Monique Taylor of Middletown, and Danielle Martinico of FL, four grandchildren, Danielle Monty, Michael Wetherell Jr., Carrie Garrigus, Ashley Ferraro, three great-grandchildren, Mikaela and Michael Wetherell III, and Sasha Monty. She is also survived by five sisters and many nieces and nephews. Besides her husband Guy, she was predeceased by one sister and six brothers. Visitation hours will be held from 2-4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Rd., Enfield, followed by burial at St. Patrick's King St. Cemetery. Donations in Marie's memory may be made to Apple Rehab Middletown, 600 Highland Ave., Middletown, CT, 06457. To leave online condolences, please visit www.Leetestevens.com
Published in Middletown Press on Oct. 9, 2019
