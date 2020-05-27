Rowe, Marie Elizabeth

Marie Elizabeth (Walsh) Rowe, 82, of Portland, beloved wife of DeWitt (Mickey) Rowe, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital.

Marie was born in Middletown, daughter of the late, Edward and Perina (Agogliati) Walsh. She moved to Portland as a young girl, and as a teenager she met her husband and high school sweetheart Mickey. She spent the remainder of her life in Portland being an active member of the community. Prior to her retirement, Marie was employed with the State of Connecticut Department of Health, Vital Statistics Department. After her retirement at the State of Connecticut she started her second career at Elmcrest Hospital in Portland, as a Unit Secretary. Marie was an active Communicant of Saint Mary Church in Portland for over 70 years. She was a member of the Bereavement Committee, the Ladies Alter Guild, the Lady of Lourdes Mother's Circle and The Century Club. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and family to various destinations over the years. One of her favorites was Hampton Beach, New Hampshire. Marie always loved going to New York to visit her family as well. Anyone who met Marie knew what a kind heart and beautiful soul she had and would offer to help anyone who was in need. She was known as Nana by her adoring granddaughter and was often referred to as such by all of Kate-Lyn's friends. Besides her husband, of 64 years, Marie is survived by, a loving daughter, Mary Kaye Dadario and her husband Michael of East Hampton, and a beloved granddaughter, Kate-Lyn Dadario and her fiancé Thomas Sheehan of East Hampton. Marie held a large presence in both her daughter and granddaughter's life. They will miss their all girl adventures, shopping sprees, and daily phone calls the most. To both her husband and girls she was their light and support system. A driving force to live every day with purpose and cherish the moments with the ones around them. Along with her immediate family Marie is survived by her loving extended family, dearest Goddaughter Colleen Brede, and many cherished friends. Funeral services will be held at a later date. Those who wish may make memorial contributions in her name to St. Mary's Church, 51 Freestone Ave., Portland, Connecticut, 06480.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store