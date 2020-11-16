I remember Marie starting from my younger years growing up several houses below her on Church St. in Portland.

My sister Elaine & I would walk by her house on our way to our cousin's to swim or she would see us riding bikes or playing frisbee while she was riding or walking by our house. She would always stop us to say hello & talk for a bit. As I grew older I would run into her all around Portland and the surrounding area. Marie was often with her good friend Mary Lou Raicik whom I knew quite well as she was the mother of my good childhood friend, Kathy. It was always so nice running into these two delightful ladies. They always had big smiles and we often shared a laugh or two. I am very sorry to hear of Marie's passing. She was a good woman and an upstanding member of her community and she will be greatly missed. Please accept my heartfelt condolences.



Warmly,



Nancy Milardo

Upstate NY

Acquaintance