Marie Elizabeth Rowe
1937 - 2020
Rowe, Marie Elizabeth
Marie Elizabeth (Walsh) Rowe, 82, of Portland, beloved wife of DeWitt (Mickey) Rowe, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital. Besides her husband, of 64 years, Marie is survived by, a loving daughter, Mary Kaye Dadario and her husband Michael of East Hampton, and a beloved granddaughter, Kate-Lyn Dadario and her fiancé Thomas Sheehan of East Hampton. A Funeral Liturgy will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 20th at Saint Mary Church, 51 Freestone Ave., Portland. Those who wish may make memorial contributions in her name to St. Mary's Church, 51 Freestone Ave., Portland, Connecticut. Burial will be held at Saint Mary'S Cemetery. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.

Published in Middletown Press on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Liturgy
10:00 AM
Saint Mary Church
June 21, 2020
I remember Marie starting from my younger years growing up several houses below her on Church St. in Portland.
My sister Elaine & I would walk by her house on our way to our cousin's to swim or she would see us riding bikes or playing frisbee while she was riding or walking by our house. She would always stop us to say hello & talk for a bit. As I grew older I would run into her all around Portland and the surrounding area. Marie was often with her good friend Mary Lou Raicik whom I knew quite well as she was the mother of my good childhood friend, Kathy. It was always so nice running into these two delightful ladies. They always had big smiles and we often shared a laugh or two. I am very sorry to hear of Marie's passing. She was a good woman and an upstanding member of her community and she will be greatly missed. Please accept my heartfelt condolences.

Warmly,

Nancy Milardo
Upstate NY
Nancy Milardo
Acquaintance
June 8, 2020
It is so hard to put into words and still so hard to believe that Marie, whom I have been around my whole life along with her daughter Mary Kaye and hubby Mickey is gone. She always was so generous with gifts and cards and genuine thoughts. When I had my first daughter, Dana, she treated her like it was her own granddaughter, spoiling her as if she were her own and always excited about each of her milestones. Myself and our family will truly miss her and my heartfelt sorrow to Mickey, Mary Kay and Kate-Lyn.
Mary Ann and Marty Natale
June 6, 2020
For many years Marie was one of the first faces I would see ready for Saturday Vigil Masses.
After years of head nods of acknowledgment and waves hello, Marie and I started talking with each other.
She would remind me when the new daily bread was out and made sure I had one.
I remember our last conversation, just few months ago. It was short and insightful. From the few talks we had, I found a warm, kind, caring, woman, I would have liked to have gotten to know better.
My deepest sympathies to her loved ones, friends, and acquaintances.

Eileen R
May 30, 2020
My condolences to you, Mickey and your family. It was always a pleasure to see you and Marie at Church or at one of our luncheon get-to-gethers when I'd visit CT. Prayers to you, Marie, and may you rest in peace.
May 30, 2020
Claire (Ruffino) Shoaf
Classmate
May 30, 2020
My thoughts and prayers for Marie's family. She was always giving of herself, and I will miss her smile. So sorry for your loss.

Lenore Smith
LENORE SMITH
Friend
May 29, 2020
Dear Marie's Family - please accept my condolences for the passing of one of the most sweet, witty, smiling, intelligent ladies I have had the privilege to know. My prayers for strength and and peace at this time ❣
Christine Pinunsky
Friend
May 28, 2020
Marie was just one of those people who you could not help but love because of her gentle, kind, and sincere heart. She always made me feel welcomed and invited me to sit with her at any event. She never forgot to ask about my family. Marie was one of those souls who pass by and leave an everlasting impression in the hearts of others. I will miss her and know God has a special place for her. My prayers are with the family. Rose Arceri
Rose Arceri
Friend
May 28, 2020
Deepest sympathy to Mickey, Mary Kay and Family. Marie and I enjoyed many laughs and fun times during our high school years working at Elmcrest Manor. Although that was a long time ago, Marie has always been a good friend. I shall miss her warmth, her kindness, and all the happy times we shared. Rest in peace, Marie. Say "hello" to that young fellow who used to deliver your family's newspaper.
Evelyn Maher
Friend
May 27, 2020
My thoughts and prayers go out to Mickey, Mary Kaye, and Kate-Lyn. Marie was one of my Moms dearest friends for as long as I can remember. She used to pick me up and bring me to school every day and we shared some good laughs on those trips. Marie was so kind and generous to me as well as my sons. She was definitely part of our family and shell be greatly missed by all of us.
Kathleen Genovese
Friend
May 27, 2020
My sincerest sympathy to all of Maries family. I was so saddened to hear of her passing. She always greeted me with a big smile and asked about family. She will be missed by many.
Karen Labbadia
Karen Labbadia
Friend
May 27, 2020
Prayers for the Rowe family. So sorry for your loss, Marie always had a smile and kind word for all. Many will miss her

Dave and MaryAnn Williams
May 27, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with your family during this difficult time.
Tracy and Rich Raicik
Tracy Raicik
Friend
