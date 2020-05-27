Hood, Marie
Marie Rose Hood, 86, lifelong resident of Middletown, CT and wife of the late John F. Hood, died Friday, May 22, 2020 at her home. She left this world surrounded by the love of her family and dear friends. Marie was the daughter of the late Vincenzo and Marianna (Santostefano) Cartelli. Marie retired from Middlesex Mutual Insurance but continued to work for many years for Middletown Public Schools in the cafeteria. She won the hearts of many students with her petite stature and feisty loving way. To Marie, her family was everything, she could often be found in Stop n Shop stocking up on sales for her children's families. If her grandson mentioned that his mom did not buy pop-tarts that week, before we knew it pop-tarts arrived and kept arriving for some time to come. She cooked with love, made the best potato salad of everyone and always worried about everyone else first. She was spirited and spoke her mind, she loved shopping and family get togethers. She had a keen sense of hearing, even if we thought we were out of ear-shot she heard us and let us know. She loved sharing the 'news' of whatever was going on in the family, often referred to by her grandchildren as the 'Middletown Press'. Her family and friends loved her dearly, and will remember the many memories fondly. She will be missed by all of us. Marie is survived by her sons, John Hood, Jr. and his wife Susan of Higganum, Michael Hood and his wife Gretchen of East Hampton, daughter, Patricia Poissant and her husband Peter of Middletown, and five cherished grandchildren, Brandon Hood, Mason, Travis and Bailey Hood and Brianna Poissant. She was predeceased by her husband, John and brothers, Michael and Anthony Cartelli. A very special thanks to Middlesex Hospital Hospice, especially to Courtney, Ashley and Erin who were supportive and kind beyond words and to Deb from Middlesex home health aides who treated our mom with such dignity, grace and kindness. We will forever be thankful to this group. Due to current conditions, funeral and burial services are private. Those who wish may send memorial donations to the American Cancer Society or Middlesex Health Hospice Care. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in Middletown Press on May 27, 2020.