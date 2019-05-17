|
|
Duff, Marie L. (Peterson)
Marie L. (Peterson) Duff peacefully passed with her family by her side, on May 14.
She was predeceased by her parents Albert and Olive Peterson, and her sister Jean Gates.
She leaves her husband of 63 years Duffy (Wayne) Duff, and her sister Shirley Sullivan. Two daughters Tami M. Geuser and her husband Wally of New Hampshire, and Cheryl B. Duff and fiancée Rick Robley of East Hampton. She also leaves five grandchildren Jason, Shannon, Felicia, Tyler and Alex. And great-grandchildren Ari, Konnor, Kingston, and Kollin.
Marie had wishes for a celebration of life that will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory maybe made to .
Published in Middletown Press from May 18 to May 20, 2019