Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Duff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie L. (Peterson) Duff

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marie L. (Peterson) Duff Obituary
Duff, Marie L. (Peterson)
Marie L. (Peterson) Duff peacefully passed with her family by her side, on May 14.
She was predeceased by her parents Albert and Olive Peterson, and her sister Jean Gates.
She leaves her husband of 63 years Duffy (Wayne) Duff, and her sister Shirley Sullivan. Two daughters Tami M. Geuser and her husband Wally of New Hampshire, and Cheryl B. Duff and fiancée Rick Robley of East Hampton. She also leaves five grandchildren Jason, Shannon, Felicia, Tyler and Alex. And great-grandchildren Ari, Konnor, Kingston, and Kollin.
Marie had wishes for a celebration of life that will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory maybe made to .
Published in Middletown Press from May 18 to May 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.