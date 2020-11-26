Kopet, Marie Theresa

Marie Theresa Kopet, Cocoa Beach, passed away on November 24, 2020 after a long debilitating illness. Youngest daughter of the late Carrie Cristini and Henry Heidegger, Marie was born June 24, 1933 in Brooklyn, New York. Two sisters, Dorothy Jones, and Carolyn McDermott, predeceased her. The loving wife of Francis (Frank) J. Kopet for 64 years, Marie nurtured and loved her children with full-time dedication. Christopher (deceased) (Donna), Jean Maltese (John), Theresa Errichetti (David), Matthew (Sandra), and Carol Stotz (Gregory) and her eleven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren were ever present in her daily thoughts and prayers. She loved her dog, Mitzi.

Marie was active in the St. Jerrod's Mother's Circle of St. Mary's Church in Portland Connecticut; a member of the Portland Quilting Group; Leader of a Girl Scout Brownie troop; and Den Mother of Cub Scouts in Portland Connecticut. In 2014, Marie authored and published a history of the Kopet and Heidegger families. It was wonderfully entitled, Family Matters. She was editor and publisher of the Club Chalet newsletter: The Chatter.

Born in New York, raised in Glen Ridge, New Jersey and, upon marriage, Marie resided in Belleville and Denville, New Jersey, Portland and Black Point, Connecticut, Ellijay, Georgia, and St. Petersburg, Florida. Her last residence was Cocoa Beach, Florida.

At first a hesitant adventurer Marie became an ardent traveler with a desire to see the world and taste its delicacies. Visits to most states, many trips to Europe, and the Far East never satisfied her desire to see more.

Marie's prize-winning quilts ranged from crib-sized, made for all of her grandchildren, and large bed quilts including wall hangings. These will be treasured for many generations.

A Funeral Mass and interment in the Memorial Garden of Church of Our Saviour, Cocoa Beach, Florida, will be on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 1 p.m.



