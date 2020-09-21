1/1
Marilyn Lardizzone
1940 - 2020
Lardizzone, Marilyn
Marilyn (Skarb) Lardizzone, 80, of Portland, beloved wife of Guy Lardizzone, died peacefully on September 18, 2020 after a long illness. In addition to her husband of 57 years, Marilyn is survived by her two sons, David and his wife Christina of Portland and Dennis and his wife Julie of Sturbridge, MA. Marilyn was also the loving and proud Grammy to her four grandchildren, Nathan, Kayla, Gabriella and Dominic. She was a loving sister to Theresa and her late husband John Russo; brothers, John Skarb and his wife Eloise, Walter Skarb and his wife Patricia, Stanley Skarb and his wife Sandy, a sister-in-law, Gaetina and her late husband Sebastian Pattavina, a brother-in-law, Louis Lardizzone, as well as many nieces and nephews. Marilyn was born in Middletown, the daughter of the late Walter J. and Julia (Waz) Skarb. She attended St. Mary's school and after graduation became an active member of The Children of Mary Sodality of St. Mary's Parish and the Polish Knights Auxiliary. She graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School, Class of 1958. As a loving mother she spent countless hours in the Portland Grade Schools helping out with numerous activities. She was loved by many of the students and some even asked her to become their teacher. Marilyn started every day with a cup of coffee and filling out the word puzzle JUMBLE in the Hartford Courant. Her favorite pastime included shopping and going to a Military Whist. Prior to her retirement in 2014, Marilyn was employed with Pratt & Whitney and later Advanced Behavioral Health in Middletown. Funeral services will be held Friday, September 25, at 9:15 a.m. from Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown, followed by a 10 a.m. Funeral Liturgy at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Elm St., Middletown. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Middletown. Friends may call at Biega Funeral Home on Thursday, September 24, from 5 to 7 p.m. Those who wish may send memorial donations to Alzheimer's Association or American Cancer Society. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.

Published in Middletown Press on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
SEP
25
Funeral service
09:15 AM
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
SEP
25
Liturgy
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
Funeral services provided by
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
