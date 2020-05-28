Mario Joseph Marchese
Marchese, Mario Joseph
Mario Joseph Marchese passed away in the early morning of Tuesday, May 19th, 2020 at the age of 75. He was born in Siragusa, Sicily to Salvatore and Agatha Marchese who preceded him in death. He is survived by his sister, Angela Crane, brother-in-law, Richard Crane, his daughters, Cathy and Lisa and grandchildren, Vincent, Olivia and Carter. Mario established a lifelong and dedicated career in the insurance industry and developed strong relationships with his colleagues. He was known for his quick wit, infectious laughter, intelligence and at times rebellious spirit. He loved soccer, tennis, Formula One racing, political discussion, technological gadgets and coffee. He will be very much missed by his family and friends who hold him dear. Memorial services will be held at a later date due to complications of Covid19.

Published in Middletown Press on May 28, 2020.
