Marion K. Powell
Powell, Marion K.
Marion K. Powell, 87, of Middletown died Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital. Marion was born in Middletown, daughter of the late Frank Karpe Sr. and Sophie (Kolman) Karpe. She was predeceased by a sister, Eleanor Karpe, and a brother Frank Karpe, Jr. Prior to her retirement Marion was employed in the tool room of Pratt & Whitney Aircraft. Marion is survived by a daughter, Carol Powell of Middletown; two sons, Michael Powell and his wife Karen of Ohio, Thomas Powell, Sr. of Middletown; a brother, Raymond Karpe and his wife Elizabeth of Manchester; five grandchildren, Alex Powell, Lindsey Cook, Thomas Powell, Jr., Tyler Powell, Patrick Powell-Dolan; two great-grandchildren, Kasen Powell, Brynlee Cook. Marion was a lifelong church member of St. Mary's of Czestochowa in Middletown and was a member of the Ladies Guild. She spent her retirement enjoying bingo, word search puzzles and crocheting/knitting. The latter evident by the many family members she gifted afghans to. Marion's favorite thing above all else was spending time with her family. She was a devoted grandmother who took tremendous pride in all of their accomplishments. Her Funeral Liturgy will be held Wednesday, October 14th at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Mary Church, Middletown. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Friends may call at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be sent to Middlesex Hospital Hospice Program. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.

Published in Middletown Press on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
OCT
14
Liturgy
10:30 AM
Saint Mary Church
Funeral services provided by
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
