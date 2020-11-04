Beecher, Marjorie H
Marjorie Hyacintha Beecher, 81, of Middletown, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Wadsworth Glen. Born in Kingston, Jamaica, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Vera (Morris) Beecher.
Marjorie lived in Middletown for twenty years moving here from Bridgeport. She worked at Cortland Gardens Rehab in Stamford for over twenty-six years. She loved to sing hymns and was an expert at folding clothes. Marjorie was a loving person, and a great mom and grandmother.
Marjorie is survived by her son, Andrew Smikle of Middletown; two daughters, Desrene Martin of Queens, NY and Althea Foster of Stamford; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents, Marjorie was predeceased by her daughter Sonya Totteneer.
Family and friends may call on Friday, November 6 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Doolittle Funeral Home, 14 Old Church Street, Middletown. Funeral service will be private. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com
.