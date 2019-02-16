Gribko, Mark A.

Mark A. Gribko, 53, of Middlefield, died Sunday February 10, 2019. He was born in Middletown, the son of the late Raymond and Patricia (Huse) Gribko. Mark was an avid fisherman, duck hunter, gardener and outdoorsman. He enjoyed spending time camping in Vermont and boating Maine with his family and friends. He loved his community and gave many years of service to the Middlefield Lions Club as president and active member, Middlefield Boy Scouts Troop 33, Middlefield Housing Authority, and with Ducks Unlimited. He owned Gribko Cleaning Contractors for over 30 years. In 2001 Mark was the recipient of the rarely given Silver Medal for Heroism by the US Coast Guard for his efforts in helping to save the lives of three people on Long Island Sound. He touched the lives of every person he met. Mark is survived by his daughter, Jessica Gribko and her fiancé Jesse Ricker of Higganum; son, Jayson Gribko and his wife Kacie of Middlefield; their mother Ellen Gribko of Higganum; sister, Nancy Toth and her husband Jeffery of Middlefield; brother, Daniel Gribko and his wife Kelly of Durham; and granddaughters Juliana and April Ricker; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Michael Gribko. Memorial services will be held Tuesday, February 19, 2019, 3:00 p.m. at Middlefield Federated Church, Main Street, Middlefield. Burial will be held at the convenience of his family. In lieu of flowers and to assist his family with costs, contributions may be made to Gribko Memorial Service Fund, Liberty Bank, Attn: Jennifer Halligan, 245 Long Hill Rd., Middletown, CT 06457. Biega Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. Published in Middletown Press on Feb. 16, 2019