Klimchuck, Mark
Mark E. Klimchuck, 62 of Middletown, Connecticut beloved husband of Mary (Lorenc) Klimchuck passed away August 18, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. Mark was born in Brockton, Massachusetts and lived most of his life in Wareham, Ma. Before moving to Connecticut. He was the son of Jeanne (McCormick) Klimchuck and the late Andrew Klimchuck Sr. of Wareham, Ma. Mark was the owner of DPQ Machine and Fabrication in Wareham where he designed and fabricated specialty machines and equipment before moving to Connecticut. Mark loved the outdoors, nature, waterfalls, fishing and camping. Mark also enjoyed cooking, his homemade smoked macaroni and cheese was requested at every family gathering. Besides his wife and mother, Mark is survived by a sister Linda Ronni and her husband Eric of West Wareham, Ma. Four brothers Andrew Klimchuck Jr. of Portsmouth, NH. Jay Klimchuck and his wife Josey of East Wareham Ma, Jon Klimchuck of West Wareham, Ma. Scot Klimchuck and his wife Kim of Plymouth, Ma. Mark is also survived by his stepchildren Alex Lorenc of Middletown,Ct. Eric Painter and his wife Jessica of Farmington, Ct. Crystal Painter of Enfield, Ct. Ashley Painter of New Britain, Ct. His grandchildren Justin and Nicholas and many nieces and nephews. Mark held a very special place in his heart for his Peanut, his Buddies and his Scampy. Mark will be deeply missed by many close friends and family. Funeral services will be held Saturday August 29, 2020 from 10am to 12pm at Bieaga's Funeral Home 3 Silver St. Middletown, Connecticut 06457 with a reception to follow. A Celebration of Life and burial will be held at a later date in Wareham, Ma. Those who wish to make a memorial contribution please donate to Shriner's Hospital
51 Blossom St. Boston, Ma. 02114. To share your memories and express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com