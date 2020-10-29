1/
Mark Maiese
1975 - 2020
Maiese, Mark
Mark R. Maiese, 45, of Middletown, husband of Christi (Hunt) Maiese, died Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Wadsworth Glen Health Care. He was born in Worcester, MA, the son of Richard Maiese of Port Charlotte, FL and the late Gail (Curtis) Maiese. In addition to his wife and father, he is survived by his son, Tyler Maiese of Middletown; sister, Michelle LeBeau and her husband Howard of Port Charlotte, FL; sister, Heather Chadd and her husband Robert of Durham, and brother, Scott Rogers of Middletown; mother-in-law, Margaret Hunt of Wethersfield; sister-in law, Robin Kamansky and her husband John of Newington; and sister-in-law Beth Lambe and her husband Dave of Haddam; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a daughter, Gabriella Lynn Maiese; stepmother, Carol (Baldelli) Maiese and father-in-law, Robert Hunt. Mark loved sailing on his boat, hiking in the White Mountains, working on his cars and his family and dogs. Mark's family thanks the doctors, nurses and staff of Wadsworth Glen Health Care for their care and compassion to Mark and themselves. Calling hours will be held Tuesday (Nov. 3rd) from 5 to 7 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown. Burial will be at the convenience of his family. Those who wish may send memorial donations to Newington Humane Society or any other animal rescue group. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit
Published in Middletown Press on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
Funeral services provided by
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
