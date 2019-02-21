|
|
Russell, Marlene E.
FT. MYERS - Marlene E. Russell, 81, a Ft. Myers, Florida resident since 2001, formerly of Deep River, Connecticut, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019 with her family by her side. Marlene was born May 1, 1937 to Charles and Evelyn Leete and is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Walter Russell and her 3 children, Mary Murphy, Jeffrey Russell and Matthew Russell. As a graduate of the Mercy Hospital Nursing School in 1958 she dedicated her life to helping others. Marlene is best known for being a kind, caring and generous person. She will be dearly missed.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated 10:00 a.m., Friday, February 22, 2019 at Church of the Resurrection of Our Lord, 8121 Cypress Lake Drive, Ft. Myers, FL.
Published in Middletown Press on Feb. 21, 2019