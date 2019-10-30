Middletown Press Obituaries
Services
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
Marlene Fleck
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
Marlene Fleck Obituary
Fleck, Marlene
Marlene (Denver) Fleck, 81, of Durham, died Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Middlesex Hospital. She was born in Baltimore, MD, the daughter of the late Anthony and Ellen (Frank) Denver. Prior to her retirement, she was a dental hygienist for Dr. David Kowalski, D.D.S. Marlene is survived by her daughter, Lorraine Ruck Renner and her husband Karl of Middletown; grandchildren, Danielle Merrill and her husband Richard, Bryce and Drue Fleck; great grandchildren, Courtney Merrill and her fiancé, DeVonte White, and Jordan Merrill; great-great-granddaughter, Lilyanna White; daughter-in-law, Jerilyn (DeSantis) Fleck of Durham; also several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Darren Fleck; her brother, Anthony Denver, Jr.; and her former husbands, Bernard Ruck, Sr. and Howard Fleck. A Words of Remembrance Service will he held on Saturday (Nov. 2nd) at 2 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown. Burial will be at a later date in Moreland Memorial Park Cemetery, Baltimore, MD. Friends may call at Biega Funeral Home on Saturday from 1 to 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions at Marlene Fleck's burial and services fund at https://www.facebook.com/donate/2472538696323815/1875956469217217/.To share memories or express condolences online, please visit
www.biegafuneralhome.com
Published in Middletown Press on Oct. 31, 2019
