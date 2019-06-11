LaPorta, Martha

Martha K. LaPorta, 100, of Middletown, died Friday, June 7, 2019 at Middlesex Health Care. She was born in Scranton, PA, daughter of the late Alexander and Mary (Kwader) Kachinsky. Prior to her retirement, Martha worked at Pratt & Whitney. She was a hard worker and very independent. Martha enjoyed watching sports and loved bowling. Her kids and family were her life. She was dedicated to her mother, Grandma Kaye. Her family will always remember the twinkle in Martha's blue eyes. Martha is survived by her son, Vincent LaPorta and his wife Janet of FL, daughter, Judy Brunetto and her husband Mike of Durham, grandchildren, Kimberly McCullon and her husband Barry of TX, Wendy Picard of Meriden, great-grandchildren, Quinn, Mia and Khloe Picard. She was predeceased by her sister, Helen Gibbons and brothers, Joseph, Alfred and John Kachinsky. The funeral service will be held on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St. Middletown. Burial will be at Pine Grove Cemetery. Family and friends may gather prior to the service on Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Those who wish may send memorial donations to Middlesex Healthcare Recreation Department, 100 Randolph Rd., Middletown, CT 06457. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit

