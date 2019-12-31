|
|
Robinson, Martha
Martha Abeline (Alford) Robinson, 97, of Middletown, beloved wife of the late John Henry Robinson for seventy-two years, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Middlesex Hospital. Born in Timmonsville, South Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Leone and Julia (Williams) Alford.
Martha lived most of her life in Middletown, graduating from Middletown High School, Class of 1941. She was a longtime member of Cross Street A.M.E. Zion Church. Martha worked at Middlesex Hospital, James H. Bunce Company and Caldor's.
Martha is survived by two sons, Kenneth H. Robinson of Meriden and John L. Robinson (Kathy) of Port Charlotte, FL; two daughters, Phylis R. Wilson (Rev. William D.) and Donna R. Steinback (Arnold) all of Middletown; a special niece, Judith R. Campbell of Port Saint Lucie, FL; twelve grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and a host of nieces and nephews and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 4 at 10:00 a.m. at Cross Street A.M.E. Zion Church. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery.
Reflections for family and friends will be held Saturday morning from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations in Martha's memory may be made to Cross Street A.M.E. Zion Church, 440 West Street, Middletown, CT 06457. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
Published in Middletown Press on Jan. 2, 2020