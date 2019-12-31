Middletown Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Doolittle Funeral Service
14 Old Church Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-6464
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Cross Street A.M.E. Zion Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Cross Street A.M.E. Zion Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Robinson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha Robinson Obituary
Robinson, Martha
Martha Abeline (Alford) Robinson, 97, of Middletown, beloved wife of the late John Henry Robinson for seventy-two years, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Middlesex Hospital. Born in Timmonsville, South Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Leone and Julia (Williams) Alford.
Martha lived most of her life in Middletown, graduating from Middletown High School, Class of 1941. She was a longtime member of Cross Street A.M.E. Zion Church. Martha worked at Middlesex Hospital, James H. Bunce Company and Caldor's.
Martha is survived by two sons, Kenneth H. Robinson of Meriden and John L. Robinson (Kathy) of Port Charlotte, FL; two daughters, Phylis R. Wilson (Rev. William D.) and Donna R. Steinback (Arnold) all of Middletown; a special niece, Judith R. Campbell of Port Saint Lucie, FL; twelve grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and a host of nieces and nephews and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 4 at 10:00 a.m. at Cross Street A.M.E. Zion Church. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery.
Reflections for family and friends will be held Saturday morning from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations in Martha's memory may be made to Cross Street A.M.E. Zion Church, 440 West Street, Middletown, CT 06457. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
Published in Middletown Press on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Doolittle Funeral Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -