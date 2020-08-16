Hejna, Martin
Martin Francis Hejna, 59, of East Hampton passed away Monday, August 10th at Skyview Rehabilitation Center in Wallingford after a long and gallant battle with cancer. Martin was born in Middletown to the late Theodore and Ann Hejna. Martin lived in New Haven for many years where he practiced his passion of painting, taking part in multiple art shows throughout the years. When Martin moved back to Middletown, he found his other calling in helping others, which he did through multiple church organizations such as A.A. Martin is Survived by his three brothers Paul and his wife Diane of Waterbury, John and his wife Patricia of Eldersburg, MD, and Matthew of Salida, CO; he is also survived by his 6 nieces and nephews. Martin was predeceased by his brother Mark. Funeral services will be held at a later date. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.BiegaFuneralHome.com