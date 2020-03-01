|
Konefal, Martin
Martin F. Konefal, 98, of Rockfall, CT passed away peacefully on February 16. He was a World War II veteran having served in the navy on the air craft carrier, Shangri La. At the start of the war he was employed by Wilcox Crittenden Company in Middletown, the largest manufacturer of marine hardware in the country. Initially, his critical skills as a tool and die maker deferred him from service. Once the tools and dies needed for the war effort were completed, he enlisted in the navy as a volunteer. He was a past member of the Knights of Columbus and an usher and lifelong communicant of St. Colman's Church. He is survived by his wife of 76 years, Mary, five daughters: Mary Ann Booss (John), Cynthia Dolce (Joseph), Laura Miller (Paul), Joanne De Rico (James), Joyce Gallagher (William), and one son, David (Beth); 23 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Colman's Church in Middlefield on March 4, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Saint Stanislaus Cemetery, Meriden. The family is grateful for the compassionate care given by the hospice nurses, staff and volunteers of Middlesex Hospital. Donations may be made to Middlesex Health Hospice. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in Middletown Press on Mar. 2, 2020