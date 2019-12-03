Middletown Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
For more information about
Mary Cynoske
View Funeral Home Obituary
Liturgy
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Saint Pius X Church
310 Westfield Street
Middletown, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Cynoske
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Cynoske

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ann Cynoske Obituary
Cynoske, Mary Ann
Mary Ann Cynoske, 75, of Cromwell, has gone home to God and her family who she missed deeply. Mary Ann was born in Middletown, daughter of the late James and Antonina (Chorrzewicz) Cynoske. Prior to her retirement Mary Ann worked as an assembler at Rogers Manufacturing. Mary Ann was one of Connecticut's first female Professional Wrestlers, working many venues throughout New England. She is survived by several cousins. A Funeral Liturgy will be held Friday at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Pius X Church, 310 Westfield Street, Middletown. Biega Funeral Home has care of the arrangements.
Published in Middletown Press on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Biega's Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -