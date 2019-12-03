|
|
Cynoske, Mary Ann
Mary Ann Cynoske, 75, of Cromwell, has gone home to God and her family who she missed deeply. Mary Ann was born in Middletown, daughter of the late James and Antonina (Chorrzewicz) Cynoske. Prior to her retirement Mary Ann worked as an assembler at Rogers Manufacturing. Mary Ann was one of Connecticut's first female Professional Wrestlers, working many venues throughout New England. She is survived by several cousins. A Funeral Liturgy will be held Friday at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Pius X Church, 310 Westfield Street, Middletown. Biega Funeral Home has care of the arrangements.
Published in Middletown Press on Dec. 4, 2019