Gorman, Mary Ann

Mary Ann Gorman, 89, of Middletown, wife of the late William P. Gorman Sr., was called home by her Eternal Father on Friday, June 26, 2020; passing away after a brief illness in the "den" of her beloved residence of over 60 years. She arrived in this world like a sunrise on April 12, 1931 at Hartford Hospital, the fifth of seven children of the late Dominick and Angelina (Carbonaro) Spadaccaini and grew up in Rocky Hill. After working at the old Goodyear Rubber Company in Middletown where she met her future husband, she was employed at Pratt and Whitney Aircraft, Building 10, also in Middletown, for nearly 30 years before retiring in 1993.

In her earlier days she enjoyed crocheting, creating extravagant multi-colored afghan blankets for family and friends, working out in the yard, and was also a voracious reader with an affinity for newspapers, magazines, and medieval romance novels. She was a wonderful conversationalist, liked watching sports, very much loved the music of Andrea Bocelli, even seeing him three times in concert, and made delectable spaghetti sauce and meatballs. And of course it was well known to everyone never to call while The Young & The Restless was on.

Mary Ann was a beautiful and gentle soul and the light that emanated from her will surely be missed by all those whose lives she touched so poignantly. Although our bright sun has set she will never truly be gone as she will forever live in our hearts and left to cherish her memory are her three children, Doreen Zywocinski and her husband Phil of Portland, Tammi Bongoll and her husband Jim of Kamuela, HI, and William P. Gorman Jr. of Middletown. She also leaves behind two granddaughters, Melissa Van Tyle and her husband Russell of Fairport, NY, and Erika Jiminez and her husband Edwin of Brooklyn, NY, two great-grandchildren, Alina and Sam, her beloved sister Barbara Spada of Cromwell, as well as several nieces and nephews. Beside her aforementioned husband, she was also predeceased by three sisters and two brothers.

Funeral services will be private and she will be laid to rest in the family plot at Rose Hill Cemetery in Rocky Hill. In lieu of flowers, the family humbly requests that donations, in memory of Mary Ann, be made to Middlesex Hospice Program, 28 Crescent Street, Middletown, CT, 06457.



