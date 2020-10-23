Malmberg, Mary Ann
Mary Ann Malmberg, 85, of Portland, CT and Derby Line, VT passed away at home on October 21, 2020, after a brief illness. She was born on July 25, 1935 in Barre, VT, the daughter of John and Alelia (Miller) Calcagni. After attending and graduating from Sheehan High School, Mary graduated from Hartford School of Nursing. She worked as a Registered Nurse caring for patients at Middlesex Hospital, Middlesex Convalescent Home and Chest Elm Convalescent Home over the course of her long and dedicated nursing career.
Mary was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Herbert Malmberg; her son Robert Malmberg and both of her brothers John (Jack) Calcagni and Douglas Calcagni. She is survived by her daughter Lee Ann Palladino and her husband Michael and her son Richard Malmberg and his wife Cindy (Lancraft) Malmberg. She leaves behind six grandchildren, Erica, Debbie, Michael, Matthew, Brent and Britany, ten great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
During her retirement Mary and Herb lived in Derby Line, VT on Lake Memphremagog, enjoying lake activities, golf and family visits. Mary loved to cook and entertain her family and friends. She will be missed by the many lives that she has touched.
Her family would like to thank Vitas Hospice care for their kindness and care giving during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers please consider contributions to a charity of your choice
. Doolittle Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements, the services will be private, but those that would like to share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com
.