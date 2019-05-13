Middletown Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
For more information about
Mary Pawelczak
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Pawelczak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Pawelczak


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Ann Pawelczak Obituary
Pawelczak, Mary Ann
Mary Ann Pawelczak, 90, of Rockfall, died Saturday, May 11, 2019 at CT Hospice, Branford. She was born in Rockfall on April 30, 1929, daughter of the late John and Weronika (Waz) Pawelczak. Mary was an assembler with a division of the former International Silver Company of Wallingford. Mary is survived by a niece, Carol Rogala; two nephews, John Szymkowicz, and Louis Szymkowicz; five great-nieces and nephews as well as eight great-great-nieces and nephews; her special friend, Chris Sambor; and dear neighbors, Jason Rodriguez and Bob and Mary Majewicz. She was predeceased by her brother Joseph Pawelczak; sisters, Sophie Cichon, Anna Szymkowicz, and Helene Pawelczak; and niece, Rosemary Cichon. Funeral services are private and burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. There are no calling hours. Biega Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit
www.biegafuneralhome.com
Published in Middletown Press on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Biega's Funeral Home
Download Now