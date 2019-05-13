|
Pawelczak, Mary Ann
Mary Ann Pawelczak, 90, of Rockfall, died Saturday, May 11, 2019 at CT Hospice, Branford. She was born in Rockfall on April 30, 1929, daughter of the late John and Weronika (Waz) Pawelczak. Mary was an assembler with a division of the former International Silver Company of Wallingford. Mary is survived by a niece, Carol Rogala; two nephews, John Szymkowicz, and Louis Szymkowicz; five great-nieces and nephews as well as eight great-great-nieces and nephews; her special friend, Chris Sambor; and dear neighbors, Jason Rodriguez and Bob and Mary Majewicz. She was predeceased by her brother Joseph Pawelczak; sisters, Sophie Cichon, Anna Szymkowicz, and Helene Pawelczak; and niece, Rosemary Cichon. Funeral services are private and burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. There are no calling hours. Biega Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit
