Mary "Carmen" Carmella (Puglisi) DiStefano, 97, of Old Saybrook, formerly of Middletown, passed away peacefully at her home on March 30. She is now reunited with her loving husband of 58 years, John A. DiStefano, who predeceased her in 2007. She was born in Middletown, daughter of Stephen and Rosaria (Romano) Puglisi. She spent most her life in Middletown growing up with her eight siblings, sharing time with lifelong friends on High Street, attending mass and church events at St. Sebastian's and raising her three children. Carmen and her husband John loved their family and their house was always open for celebrations, Sunday night dinners, and for a spontaneous drop in visit. She shared her love of cooking with her family who always looked forward to her Italian creations, fresh pesto from John's gardens and her famous pies. One would often find her crocheting in her family room or while she was enjoying some fresh air and sun on her porch swing. Prior to her retirement, Carmen was a secretary working for the State at Connecticut Valley Hospital. She loved traveling with her husband John, bringing home gifts and mementos as well as sharing stories of their adventures in a slideshow. Carmen is survived by, and forever will be missed by her daughter, Phyllis Sedlock and her husband Alan of Old Saybrook, sons, John DiStefano of Killingworth, Paul DiStefano and his wife Lynn of South Carolina, sisters, Rose Puglisi of Old Saybrook, Marie Peppe of Florida, six grandchildren, Meghan Brady and husband Howard, Rebecca DeAngelo and husband Albert, Brian, Derek, Christopher, Daryl, four great-grandchildren, Garrett, Katelin, Jacob and Luca as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her sisters, Ester and Josephine, brothers, Frank, Salvatore, and Sebastian Puglisi. Carmen will be remembered by all who came in contact with her for her continuous and constant smile. The support, care, and encouragement she received from her dear sister Rose throughout her life and especially their years as housemates in Old Saybrook was truly amazing. We will always cherish watching her eyes light up from the frequent visits from her beloved great-grandchildren, who had her playing catch with a beach ball into her mid-90's! The family would like to thank Margaret for her loving care, companionship, and strong faith which guided us through difficult times during the past 4 years, she is family. Additional gratitude goes out to VITAS Hospice for their incredible nurses and staff. Due to Covid 19, funeral and graveside services are private. Those who wish may send memorial donations to St. Pio Parish, 161 Main St., Old Saybrook, CT 06475 or online, stjohnstmark.org. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit
www.biegafuneralhome.com
Published in Middletown Press on Apr. 3, 2020