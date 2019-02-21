Carfi, Mary Ellen

With profound sadness we announce the passing of Mary Ellen "Meme" Carfi, our loving mother, grandmother and friend to all whose lives she touched, on February 13, 2019. She passed peacefully while surrounded by her loving family and friends.

She was born April 3, 1945 in New Britain, CT to Peter and Margaret (Brennan) Bernabucci. She graduated from New Britain High School, going on to hair dressing school where she later owned and operated her own salon. She served many loyal clients until she retired as a hairdresser and started a new career in real estate. In her younger years she was an active mom involved in Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and helping out in the community with the Junior Women's Club. She was a strong independent woman raising two children on her own and working two jobs when necessary.

Mary Ellen married her soulmate, Donald in 1980. It was love at first sight and they were inseparable from the day they met. They had many adventures, including starting multiple businesses together. Upon his passing, she became the owner of Meadow Meat Company in Middletown, CT and enjoyed the gift of running the family business alongside her two children, David and Rhonda and their family dogs, Charlie and Bowzer. She always felt blessed to have so many loyal customers and to be such a large part of the Middletown community. She was always on the go and happily stayed at the helm of the ship up until the day she passed.

Meme was an incredibly generous person whose laughter and smile were contagious. Always in a good mood wherever she went, she brightened the room with her smile. She loved to cook for her family, clean her home, and then relax every night with her favorite merlot and talking on the phone with her favorite people. After the passing of her husband, life took on a different purpose with the birth of her grandson, the second love of her life. Nothing made her happier than being with her grandson and making family memories down the beach. It was also a place for newfound friendships with the Hawks Nest crew. She cherished her new friends and so enjoyed being in their company at the weekly Friday night happy hours in the sand.

She was predeceased by her husband, Donald Francis Carfi, her parents Peter and Margaret Bernabucci, her brother Peter John, and her sisters, Patricia Diorio and Theresa West. She is survived by her son David Sargis Jr. of Southington CT, her daughter Rhonda Sargis Montana of Bristol, CT, her beloved grandson Jake Montana of Bristol, CT and her sister (and best friend) Eleanore and husband Joseph DeSena of Bristol, CT. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. All of these she loved and touched deeply. She was loved by many and will be truly missed.

Funeral services will begin Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, 9 a.m. from New Britain Memorial Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave., New Britain, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at the Church of St. Dominic, 1050 Flanders Rd., Southington. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Visitation will be held Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 3-6 p.m. at the funeral home. For directions or online messages, visit newbritainsagarino.com Published in Middletown Press on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary