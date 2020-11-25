1/1
Mary Ellen (Parisi) Gioco
Gioco, Mary Ellen (Parisi)
Mary Ellen (Parisi) Gioco, 88, of Cromwell, CT passed away from an extended illness on November 20, 2020. She was born in Hamden, CT on December 29, 1931 to Charlotte Marie (Schmolk) and Ferdinando Parisi. Her marriage of 49 years to Mario (Moochie) Gioco began on Green Street in Middletown. They moved to Cromwell where they raised their family. Among her passions were playing cards especially poker and Skip-bo, eating ice-cream, spending time with family and friends, and attending weekly adoration. She was a faithful member of Saint John's church.
Mary Ellen was preceded in death by her husband Mario Gioco. She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Dona (Gioco) and Al Hoff; son and daughter-in-law, Mario and Dorothy Gioco; sister, Patricia (Parisi) Cook; her beloved grandchildren, Laura Gioco, Amy (Gioco) Sticht and husband Brian Sticht, Benjamin Hoff; and many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, November 29, from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. at D'Angelo Funeral Home at 22 South Main Street in Middletown, CT. The funeral mass will be celebrated privately on Monday, November 30, 2020 due to COVID at St. John's Church in Cromwell at 11 a.m. The funeral mass can be live-streamed on the Saint John's parish website (saintjohn-cromwell.org/live-streaming). In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Saint John's Church at 5 St. John's Court in Cromwell 06416.
Published in Middletown Press on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
D'ANGELO FUNERAL HOME
22 S MAIN ST
Middletown, CT 06457-3631
(860) 347-0752
