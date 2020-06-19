Mary Keith
Keith, Mary
Mary Catherine Keith, 75, of Middletown, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital. Born in Pamplico, South Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Talmadge and Louiza (Brown) Keith.
Mary lived in Middletown most of her life. She was a member of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church where she was an usher and a choir member. Mary worked at Pratt & Whitney for over forty-seven years retiring in 2010. She was a member of various organizations and loved to dress nice and attend parties and festive occasions.
Mary is survived by three sisters; Leola Shird of Pamplico, SC, Joan Fletcher of Middletown and Rena Keith of Middletown; a niece and nephew and a great-niece and three great-nephews.
Along with her parents, Mary was predeceased by her brother Talmadge Keith, Jr.
The family would like to say a special thank you to the Middlesex Hospital Hospice staff for the wonderful care they gave Mary.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's memory may be made to Weiss Hospice Unit @ Middlesex Hospital, 28 Crescent Street, Middletown, CT 06457. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.

Published in Middletown Press on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Doolittle Funeral Home
14 Old Church Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-6464
