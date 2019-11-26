Middletown Press Obituaries
|
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
Mary Langer
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
Liturgy
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary Church
Middletown, CT
Mary Langer Obituary
Langer, Mary
Mary (Broderick) Langer, 92, of Jupiter, FL, formerly of Middletown, wife of the late Harold "Hy" Langer, died peacefully after a short illness on Monday, November 25, 2019. She was born in in Middletown, the daughter of the late Vincent and Aniela (Bula) Bruderek. Prior to her retirement, Mary was employed with the State of CT. Mary, Hy and family started a Dairy Queen business in 1964. Mary was a huge Yankees fan. She also loved watching UConn basketball. She is survived by three sons, Richard and Margaret Langer of Higganum, Larry and Valerie Langer of Jupiter, FL and Michael Suzanne Langer of Killingworth; two brothers, Vincent Broderick of GA and Stanley Broderick of FL; two sisters, Stephanie Wasicki of Middletown, and Theresa Kusmierski of Essex; nine grandchildren, Richard and Connie Langer, Stephen Langer, Patricia and Garrett Covino, Thomas and Stephanie Langer, Christopher Langer, Kimberly and Robert Allen, Shawn and Crystal Langer, Danielle and Dylan Henderson, Heather and Michael Hood; and 18 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by four sisters, Lottie Broderick, Helen Lasky, Nellie Buckie, and Sophie Kapinos. Her Funeral Liturgy will be held Friday (Nov. 29th) at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Church, Middletown. Burial will be in the State Veterans' Cemetery, Middletown. Friends may call at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown, on Friday from 9 to 10 a.m. Those who wish may send memorial contributions to Middlesex Health Weiss Hospice Unit, c/o Dept. of Philanthropy, 28 Crescent St., Middletown, CT 06457. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit
www.biegafuneralhome.com
Published in Middletown Press on Nov. 27, 2019
