Mary-Louise Levesque
Levesque, Mary-Louise
Mary-Louise Levesque of Middletown, Connecticut went home to the Lord on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at the age of 76. Mary-Lou is survived by her husband, William R. Levesque, her life partner of 50 years, her children, David Levesque and Anne-Marie Levesque, her grandchildren, Thomas, Andrew, Anders, Margot, Tristan and Luke, her sister, Dr. Christine Wollschlager, and her five brothers, Edward Renca, Mark Wollschlager, Bruce Wollschlager, Warren Wollschlager, Jr. and Kevin Wollschlager.
Mary-Lou was born on March 11, 1944 in Meriden, Connecticut. Mary-Lou was the daughter of the late Edward and Mary Renca. She was raised by the late Warren and Irene Wollschlager of Meriden, Connecticut. Mary-Lou graduated from Platt High School in Meriden, where she joined the All State Choir, and continued on to receive a nursing degree from St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing in Hartford, Connecticut. Mary-Lou worked as a Registered Nurse for over 30 years at Meriden Memorial Hospital, Meriden Wallingford Hospital and then, later, joined the Franciscan Home Care team in Wallingford, Connecticut. Mary-Lou provided compassionate care to those under her charge.
She took great pride in being a mother and enjoyed watching her children play soccer. Mary-Lou loved going to the beach, spending time outdoors and reading a good book. She was a longtime parishioner of Saint Pius X Church and loved to sing during mass. Her faith sustained her during her final days.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at Saint Pius X Church, Middletown, on Tuesday, June 23rd at 10 a.m. Burial will be in the family plot in Indian Hill Cemetery, Middletown. The Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home, 491 High St., Middletown, is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the LiveWell iCare Fund at LiveWell Dementia Specialists, formally, the Alzheimer's Resource Center in Plantsville, Connecticut.

Published in Middletown Press on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
