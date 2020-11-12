Peterson, Mary
Mary Jean (Owens) Peterson, 80, of Middletown, beloved wife of Moses Peterson, passed away on November 5, 2020. Mary was born on October 12, 1940 to the late James, Jr. and Breatrice (McElroy) Owens.
Mary attended school in Eufaula, Alabama where she met and married Moses. After moving to Connecticut, Mary was employed as a nurse's aide for over twenty years at Middlesex Hospital.
Along with her husband, Mary is survived by her daughters, Elaine (Arthur) Savage and Phaedra Peterson; grandchildren, Ashley, Brandon (Naish), Austin Savage, and Austin Jenkins; and a host of relatives and many lifelong friends.
Besides her parents, Mary was predeceased by her son, Moses Christopher Peterson.
There will be no services.
