Reneson, Mary

Mary (Golba) Reneson, 99, of Middletown, beloved wife of the late John Reneson, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Water's Edge Health Care Center, Middletown. She was born in Middletown, the daughter of the late Casimier and Apolonia (Kapinos) Golba. Mary was a lifelong resident of Middletown, where she attended local schools and was a devote parishioner of St. Mary Church and a member of the Children of Mary Sodality. Mary's love of cooking earned her the position of cook and housekeeper for the Ingersoll family of Middletown and later as dietary supervisor at the Lutheran Home from which she retired. She will be remembered for her love of reading, sewing, letter writing, her home made pierogi's and memories of her many travels. She will be greatly missed by her family. She is survived by her two sons, Anthony Reneson and his wife Carol, of East Hampton, Edward Reneson, of Middletown; daughter, Leona Churchill and her husband Glenn of Portland; a brother Julian Golba and his wife Doris; five grandchildren, Michael Reneson and his wife Joanna, Robert Reneson and his wife Danielle, Rebecca Reneson, Eric Churchill and his wife Katie, and Steven Churchill; and two great-grandchildren, Gabriel and Elise; also several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters, Frances Roguski, Joan Sokolowski, Sister M. Xavier, Elizabeth Czajka, Agnes Surowiec and her brother Boleslaus. Her Funeral Liturgy will be held on Thursday, March 14th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Church, 79 South Main St, Middletown. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at St. Mary Church from 9 to 10 a.m. prior to the mass. Those who wish may send memorial contributions to YMCA Camp Ingersoll, 99 Union St., Middletown, CT 06457. To share memories or express condolences online please visit

