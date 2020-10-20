Reynolds, Mary "Meme" (Ford)
Mary "Meme" Ford Reynolds, 96, passed away on October 18, 2020, at UCONN Medical Center in Farmington, CT. Born in Springfield, MA, on May 1, 1924, she was the daughter of Peter Patrick Ford and Catherine Long Ford, Irish immigrants. She is survived by her son, Daniel Ford Reynolds and daughter–in law Gail Kalison Reynolds of Higganum, CT; grandson Randall Weylin Reynolds of White River Junction, VT; nieces Mary Jane Vasquez, Katherine Boardman, Susan Ford Frydryk, Anne Ford Novak, and Susan Zanzucchi; nephew Richard F Moran Jr; several grand-nieces and nephews, and cousin Nancy Hoar Kennedy. Mary was predeceased by her beloved husband of 52 years, William "Bill" C. Reynolds, in 2003; brothers Daniel and Thomas Ford; and sister Helen Ford Moran. Mary grew up and attended school in Hartford, eventually working as a secretary for Aetna. She moved to Cheshire, CT following her marriage to Bill and also lived in Andover, MA, Millerton, NY, and Williamsport, PA, prior to retiring to Barton, VT in 1988. Following Bill's passing in 2003, she moved to West Hartford, CT. Mary enjoyed walking, eating, and being at the family farm in Barton, Vermont. She especially enjoyed Elizabeth Park walks in her later years. She also enjoyed the family pet dogs and attending car club events. She was a member of several car clubs with her husband, including Packard Automobile Classics, Eastern Packard Club, The Classic Car Club, The Pierce Arrow Society, and the Professional Car Society. Calling hours will be held Sunday October 25th from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Molloy Funeral Home, 906 Farmington Ave., West Hartford, CT. Funeral services will be held on Monday October 26th at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Thomas the Apostle Church, 872 Farmington Ave., West Hartford, CT. Burial will be private and at the discretion of her family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
at http://act.alz.org/goto/MaryReynolds
