Mary (Hajek) Rusconi
1933 - 2020
Mary (Hajek) Rusconi
Mary (Hajek) Rusconi, 87, of Durham, wife of the late Franklin "Frank" E. Rusconi, Sr., died Friday, November 20, 2020 at Water's Edge Health and Rehab. She was born in Middletown, the daughter of the late Joseph W. and Mary (Wendrychowicz) Hajek, Sr. Prior to her retirement, Mary was employed with Chapman Manufacturing in Durham for over fifty years. She was an avid UCONN women's basketball fan. She is survived by her sons, Franklin Rusconi, Jr. of Middletown, David Rusconi of Higganum and Steven Rusconi of Haddam; brothers, Joseph Hajek, Jr. of South Carolina and Thomas Hajek of Trumbull; grandson, Josh Rusconi; also several nieces and nephews. A memorial service and burial at Mica Hill Cemetery, Durham will take place at a later date. Those who wish may send memorial donations to Middlesex Health, c/o Dept. of Philanthropy, 28 Crescent St., Middletown, CT 06457. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.

Published in Middletown Press on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
