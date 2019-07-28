|
|
Smith, Mary
Mary (Zaiko) Smith, 99, of Cromwell, wife of the late Frank Smith, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her beloved family on Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Born October 11, 1919 in Middletown, she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Anna (Andrewkavitz) Zaiko. She was predeceased by her sisters Olga Zaiko, Anastasia Shimchick, Anna Hanson, brother Stephen Zaiko and son-in-law Edward (Bruce) Propheter.
Mary lived most of her life in Cromwell, raising four children and supporting the family business: Frank's Meat Store in Cromwell. She had a wonderful sense of humor and loved a cup of coffee with neighbors and friends. Her love of art, sewing, crochet and quilting resulted in beautiful family treasurers. She was a lifetime parishioner of SS Peter and Paul Orthodox Church in Meriden.
Mary is survived by her four children: James Smith and his wife Bonnie of Verona, WI; Anita Propheter and Ellen Durr of Cromwell; and Susan Turci and her husband David of Plantsville.
She is also survived by grandchildren: Lynn Etheridge and her husband Mark of Middlefield; John Haglund and his wife Kaira of Cromwell; Jeffrey and Andrew Turci of Plantsville; Brad Smith of Dallas, TX; Stephen Smith and his wife Chandra of Orlando, FL; and great-grandchildren: Joshua and Megan Etheridge; Sawyer Smith; Paul Haglund and his mother Soraya; and Yokelvin and Yokendry Haglund.
Mary's family would like to thank her devoted daughter Ellen, Barbara Kowaleski and the staff from Hartford Healthcare, especially Juliette Hutchinson and Linda Cronkhite for their compassion and excellent in-home care. Also, Fr. Joshua Mosher and Fr. Ivan Bilyk for their prayers and spiritual support.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: SS Peter and Paul Orthodox Church, 54 Park Avenue, Meriden, CT 06450.
A memorial service (Panikhida) will be held Tuesday, July 30 at 6 p.m. at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main Street, Meriden. There will be a viewing at SS Peter and Paul Orthodox Church, 54 Park Avenue in Meriden on Wednesday, July 31 at 10 a.m. Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at SS Peter & Paul Orthodox Church Cemetery. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in Middletown Press on July 29, 2019