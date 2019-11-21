|
Borenski, Mary T
Mary T. Borenski, 92, passed away peacefully at Wadsworth Glen Health Care on Thursday, November 15th. Mary was predeceased by her husband Theophilis (Jack) Borenski and her children John and Louise Ann Borenski. Mary is survived by her sister Frances Francesco and her grandchildren John Borenski and Jennifer Borenski. Four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held Tuesday November 26th at 10:30 a.m. from the D'Angelo Funeral Home, 22 South Main St., followed by a Memorial Mass at 11 a.m. at Our Lady Of Mercy (Colman Church). Burial will follow in the State Veteran's Cemetery, Middletown. Relatives and friends may call at the Funeral Home Tuesday morning from 9-10:30.
The family wishes to thank the Staff of Wadsworth Glen for the care given Mary for the last several years of her life. On Line condolences available at
dangelofuneralhome.com
Published in Middletown Press on Nov. 22, 2019