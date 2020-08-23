Markowski, MaryAnn T.
MaryAnn T. (Kowalczyk) Markowski, 84, of Tamarac, FL, formerly of Middletown and Cromwell, wife of Raymond Markowski, died Monday, August 17, 2020 at Catholic Hospice Inpatient Unit of Holy Cross Hospital, Fort Lauderdale, FL. MaryAnn was born in Middletown, the daughter of the late Waclaw "Walter" and Anna (Kondracki) Kowalczyk. MaryAnn was a member of Mainland 1 and 2 Women's Club and a former member of the St. Mary's Church Seniors. MaryAnn was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother, who loved her family unconditionally. She will be deeply missed by all of her family. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Susan Morin and her husband Joseph of Cromwell, two grandchildren, 1 great-grandchildren, also many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters, Helen Hotkowski, Lottie Cyrulik, Frances Copjec, and Josephine Barnulski; brothers, Walter, Stanley, John and Edward Kowalczyk. A Funeral Liturgy will be held Wednesday, August 26th at 10 a.m. at St. Mary Church, Middletown. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Those who wish may send memorial donations to Parkinson's Disease Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509 New York, NY 10018. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com
