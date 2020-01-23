Middletown Press Obituaries
|
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary Church
626 Willard Ave.
Newington, CT
View Map
Matilda DeMaio Obituary
DeMaio, Matilda
Matilda C. DeMaio, wife of the late Orlando Joseph "O.J." DeMaio, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Tillie, as she was known, leaves behind her two devoted sons, Bill DeMaio and his wife Sue of Newington, CT and Richard DeMaio and his wife Jill of Portland, CT. She was so proud of her six grandchildren, Laura DeMaio Roy, Danielle Lyons, Eric DeMaio, Lindsey Brennan, Emily DeMaio and Tim DeMaio. She adored her five great-grandchildren Savannah Brennan, Calla Brennan, Lily Brennan, Dominic DeMaio and Ella LaChapelle. She is survived by her brother, Edward Ceraldi and his wife Mae. She was predeceased by her brother, John Ceraldi and sister, Mary Palombizio. Calling hours for Matilda will be held Monday, 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Newington Memorial Funeral Home, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Church, 626 Willard Ave., Newington. Interment will be at a later date in West Meadow Cemetery, Newington. Donations can be made to the Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation, Inc., 103 Vision Way, Bloomfield, CT 06002. www.fidelco.org and to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163 www.nationalmssociety.org. For a complete obituary, to share a memory, or offer words of comfort with her family, please visit us online at www.duksa.net
Published in Middletown Press on Jan. 24, 2020
