Maureen Hunt
1951 - 2020
Hunt, Maureen
Maureen "Rene" Hunt, 68, of Middletown, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Middlesex Health Hospital. She was a lifelong Middletown resident, daughter of the late George and Teresa (Smith) Hunt. Rene attended Middletown schools, and graduated from Mercy High School. She retired from a career as a travel agent, which greatly suited her. She enjoyed planning trips for others, making their dreams come true. Most of all, though, Rene, loved travelling with family, enjoying cruising and the frequent trips to her favorite vacation spot, Disney. She is survived by her siblings, Richard and his wife Gae of NC, Susan of Middletown, Shirley Hunter and her husband Gary of Middletown, as well as five nephews, Steven and Keith Hunt, Randall and Austin Hunter, Scott Maloney, two great-nieces and one great-nephew. Her Funeral Liturgy is 10 a.m. Monday the 31st at St. John Church, Middletown. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery, Middletown. There are no calling hours. The church and family request that the CDC guidelines are followed. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may send memorial donations to a charity of their choice. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.

Published in Middletown Press on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Liturgy
10:00 AM
St. John Church
Funeral services provided by
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
August 26, 2020
Shirley, Gary and family,

Please accept our heartfelt sympathies on the passing of your beloved sister. We hope your great memories bring you comfort.
Wendy and Glen Manemeit
Friend
August 26, 2020
My heartfelt condolences to Maureen's family and friends. Rest in Peace.
Timothy Hunt
Acquaintance
