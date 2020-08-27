Hunt, Maureen
Maureen "Rene" Hunt, 68, of Middletown, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Middlesex Health Hospital. She was a lifelong Middletown resident, daughter of the late George and Teresa (Smith) Hunt. Rene attended Middletown schools, and graduated from Mercy High School. She retired from a career as a travel agent, which greatly suited her. She enjoyed planning trips for others, making their dreams come true. Most of all, though, Rene, loved travelling with family, enjoying cruising and the frequent trips to her favorite vacation spot, Disney. She is survived by her siblings, Richard and his wife Gae of NC, Susan of Middletown, Shirley Hunter and her husband Gary of Middletown, as well as five nephews, Steven and Keith Hunt, Randall and Austin Hunter, Scott Maloney, two great-nieces and one great-nephew. Her Funeral Liturgy is 10 a.m. Monday the 31st at St. John Church, Middletown. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery, Middletown. There are no calling hours. The church and family request that the CDC guidelines are followed. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may send memorial donations to a charity of their choice
