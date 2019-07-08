Rutledge, May

May Rutledge, wife of the late Bernie Rutledge, passed away July 1, 2019 in FL. She was predeceased by her parents Nicholas and Louise Napolitano of Cromwell, as well as her beloved and cherished sister Angie Lohneiss of Middletown, and nephew Glenn Pellici. May leaves behind her daughter Rachelle and her husband Mark Woike of FL. As well as several nieces and nephews. In Mays earlier years, she was employed by Stevens Factory in Cromwell, she moved on to the Middletown Police Dept, where she became badge # 2 in the Crossing Guards, her post at Stillman School, until her retirement. May really loved her job, seeing the children every day, watching them grow into young adults, many of whom would come back to visit her. I remember the day she retired, she was honored with flowers, cards, hugs, and many well wishes. The Middletown Press even came that day, taking her picture and writing a wonderful article about her. To this day, she always kept that in her "special papers" as she called them. When dad passed, she sold their home, too many memories and loneliness were a bit much for her to handle. So, mom came to live with us, Meriden to her, was so far away, as she and dad never ventured far from Middletown. You can imagine what a fuss she made when we packed up and moved to FL. "Who will tend to daddy's grave, who will plant flowers, who will weed?" and so on. Well, her wonderful niece Kelly and very good friend Jim Peck, offered to do her job. They even sent pictures to show her their efforts. Through her illnesses both in CT and FL, mom always prevailed like a trooper, except for this last time. At 91, the kidneys were failing, pneumonia setting in, it was more than she could handle. Mom was brought to Hospice after trying so hard to fight this for 14 long days. Her room was beautiful, fit for a Queen. We spent only a few hours there. As she lay there, eyes closed, she called out the name "Nana", my dad's mom. She then opened her eyes, took my hand, told me she loved me and how bad she hurt. With that, the doctor came in, stroked her head and told her, he would make her more comfortable. True to his word, within 10 minutes, her pain was over, she was finally at peace, she was on her way to be with my dad. I want to thank my mom for her unconditional love, for turning a blind eye, for the times I may have done something foolish and forever instilling in my mind her famous saying " just wait till your father gets home!!" Mom, I love you, you are already missed. Finally, I must thank my husband Mark who managed to step in and fill my father's shoes. Without him, I would never have been able to get through these difficult times alone. Much love to you, Pie. The funeral Mass will be held this Thursday at St. Benedicts Church in Florida with Wilder Funeral Home in charge. Biega Funeral home will be in charge of the services in CT, at a later date. Services will be Private.

www.biegafuneralhome.com Published in Middletown Press on July 9, 2019