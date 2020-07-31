Carta, Melissa M.

Melissa Marie Carta, 39, of Cromwell passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 30th after a long battle with cancer. She was born on December 9, 1980 in Middletown, CT to Anthony Carta and Rosanna (Lombardo) Carta. Melissa was such a beautiful soul. She loved being around family and truly enjoyed the several vacations they took throughout the years (Aruba and Las Vegas were her favorite vacation destinations). Also, she enjoyed going to the movies, dining out, or just hanging out with family/friends. Melissa was strong willed and loved life; she made sure she lived life to the fullest and was so courageous during her battle with cancer. Melissa was such a people person; she loved everyone and always put a smile on everyone's face. Melissa left a mark with everyone she met because of her sweetness and kindness. She was a blessing to all those who knew her. Melissa leaves behind her parents, Anthony and Rosanna Carta of Cromwell, brother Fabio Carta, his wife Melissa, and two beautiful nephews Alexander and Nico Carta; also her grandmother Vincenza Lombardo and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Funeral Service and Burial will be held outside at Saint Sebastian's Cemetery in Middletown on Tuesday, August 4th at 10:00 a.m. Masks and social distancing are required.



